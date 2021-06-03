LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Oshkosh man arrested, stabs victim multiple times following argument

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department arrested an Oshkosh man who stabbed someone following an argument during a gathering at a residence.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, on June 3 authorities investigated a report of a man who was stabbed in the 1800 block of Bell Avenue. Authorities say there was a gathering and when an argument broke out a 39-year-old Oshkosh man took a knife and stabbed a resident multiple times.

The victim, who was 29-years-old, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released from a hospital.

The suspect was taken into custody after he was found in the area. He has been referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office for the following charges:

  • Substantial Battery
  • Resisting Arrest

The victim was also referred for a charge of battery and jailed for a probation violation.

There was no further information available at this time, Local 5 will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Preble softball remains undefeated with sweep of Manitowoc

Northwoods League season begins, Dock Spiders handle Booyah 13-3

One-on-One: Clint Kriewaldt returns as Freedom football coach

Chuck Thielmann Dock Spiders

Kimberly beats Neenah in softball

Leah Kocken Breaking Records