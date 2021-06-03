Oshkosh man arrested, stabs victim multiple times following argument

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department arrested an Oshkosh man who stabbed someone following an argument during a gathering at a residence.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, on June 3 authorities investigated a report of a man who was stabbed in the 1800 block of Bell Avenue. Authorities say there was a gathering and when an argument broke out a 39-year-old Oshkosh man took a knife and stabbed a resident multiple times.

The victim, who was 29-years-old, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released from a hospital.

The suspect was taken into custody after he was found in the area. He has been referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office for the following charges:

Substantial Battery

Resisting Arrest

The victim was also referred for a charge of battery and jailed for a probation violation.

There was no further information available at this time, Local 5 will continue to update this story.