Oshkosh man charged for alleged theft of $427K from 92-year-old victim

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Charges have been announced against an Oshkosh man accused of stealing over $427,000 from an elderly nursing home resident.

According to Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, 58-year-old Terry Lynn Culver has been charged with one count of Theft-Business Setting Over $100,000 and five counts of Fraud/Rendering Income Tax Return. If convicted, Culver could face up to $75,000 in fines or imprisonment of up to 42 and a half years in prison.

Culver allegedly acted as power of attorney for the 92-year-old victim. The victim was forced to move into a nursing home, Culver allegedly removed over $427,000 from the victim’s bank accounts, and spent the money on home improvements as well as at bars, restaurants, and casinos as far off as Las Vegas.

The criminal complaint says Culver sold multiple pieces of the victim’s real estate, took possession of the victim’s house through a quitclaim deed, and filed false and fraudulent tax returns with the Department of Revenue for five years.

“Reports of elder abuse in Wisconsin have been rising for years,” says AG Kaul. “We must continue working to fight elder abuse both through prevention and by holding offenders accountable.”

Wisconsinites can help fight patient and elder abuse by reporting abuse online and 1-833-586-0107.

