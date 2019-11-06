Oshkosh man detained, police investigating after explosive devices found at hospital

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — The Oshkosh Police Department says it is investigating after two explosive devices were located at Ascension NE Wisconsin Mercy Campus.

According to officials, police responded to a report that came in around 2:19 a.m. Wednesday regarding an explosive device being found in an individual’s property.

Upon further investigation, Oshkosh Police say they located a second explosive device in the same person’s property.

Officials say this individual is a 39-year-old Oshkosh man. He is not an employee of Ascension NE Wisconsin Mercy Campus.

No threats were mentioned during this incident.

The Brown and Outagamie County Bomb Squad responded to this location to safely remove these devices, which were ultimately taken into custody.

A search of the Oshkosh man’s car and home were conducted and no other devices were located, according to officials.

Police say that man has been detained and the investigation is ongoing.

No one was injured and the public is not believed to be in danger.

If anybody has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact Detective Hinke at the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236- 5703.

If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or add the free P3 App to your Apple or Android phone and add a tip; or go to www.winnebagocrimestoppers.org to submit a text tip. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.