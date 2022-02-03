Oshkosh man facing multiple charges, could get life in prison for 2020 robbery incident

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 26-year-old from Oshkosh man was indicted on robbery and firearm charges for an incident that allegedly happened back in August 2020.

According to authorities, 26-year-old Raymon Fuller Jr., who is a convicted felon, is facing multiple charges that happened during an illegal drug transaction back in Aug. 2020.

Fuller was charged with the following crimes:

One count of Hobbs Act robbery

One count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime

One count of being a felon in possession of a firearm

He allegedly committed the crimes during an illegal drug transaction where he showed a firearm. Since Fuller is a felon he cannot legally possess a firearm. If convicted he faces up to 20 years in prison for the robbery charge, a mandatory minimum of seven years and up to life in prison for showing the firearm and up to ten years for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The case was investigated by the Oshkosh Police Department and the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office.

There was no additional information provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.