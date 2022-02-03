FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh man facing multiple charges, could get life in prison for 2020 robbery incident

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 26-year-old from Oshkosh man was indicted on robbery and firearm charges for an incident that allegedly happened back in August 2020.

According to authorities, 26-year-old Raymon Fuller Jr., who is a convicted felon, is facing multiple charges that happened during an illegal drug transaction back in Aug. 2020.

Fuller was charged with the following crimes:

  • One count of Hobbs Act robbery
  • One count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime
  • One count of being a felon in possession of a firearm

He allegedly committed the crimes during an illegal drug transaction where he showed a firearm. Since Fuller is a felon he cannot legally possess a firearm. If convicted he faces up to 20 years in prison for the robbery charge, a mandatory minimum of seven years and up to life in prison for showing the firearm and up to ten years for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The case was investigated by the Oshkosh Police Department and the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office.

There was no additional information provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

No. 5 UW-Oshkosh turns away No. 2 Platteville again

HSSPX: Hortonville GBB beats Neenah, ANorth BB upsets AEast

Notre Dame GBB on huge win streak and hungry for state title repeat

Notre Dame GBB hands Waupun its first loss

St. Norbert earns school record 17th straight win in 10-5 romp over Trine

De Pere wrestling siblings Brooke & Shane Corrigan seek state gold