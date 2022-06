OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The 37-year-old man who was arrested for homicide in the City of Oshkosh has been identified and formally charged by the Winnebago County District Attorney.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, Joshua Johnson, 37, has been charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Johnson is being held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing back in court on June 13.