Oshkosh man gets nearly five years in prison for illegal firearm possession

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Oshkosh was given nearly a five-year prison sentence for illegally having a firearm.

According to officials, 35-year-old Kenneth Wright was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison for having a firearm following a conviction for a felony.

Back in Dec. 2020, the Oshkosh Police Department executed a search warrant at Wright’s residence. The search warrant reportedly led to the discovery of a .380 Bursa firearm. At the time, Wright was previously convicted of two felony drug distribution offenses.

Since he was a convicted felon, he is prohibited from legally possessing a firearm.

Judge William Griesbach noted the ‘very serious nature of the crime’ as well the Wright’s ‘serious’ criminal record.

In addition to his 57-month prison sentence, Wright was ordered to spend three years on supervised release following his discharge from prison.

The case was investigated by the Oshkosh Police Department and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel Humble.

