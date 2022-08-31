OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Oshkosh, who previously was convicted of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old in 1989, was sentenced to prison for trying to meet a 13-year-old girl in Winnebago County.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 60-year-old Kevin Mueller was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Court documents reportedly showed Mueller exchanged messages with someone who he thought was the parent of a 13-year-old girl living in Oshkosh.

Mueller reportedly expressed ‘repeated’ interest in engaging in sexual activity with the teenager. He also sent pornographic images of himself that he wanted shared with the child.

He was actually communicating with a law enforcement agent and was arrested when he arrived at the prearranged meeting spot in Winnebago County. Mueller was required to register as a sexual offender based on a 1989 First Degree Sexual Assault of a Child conviction in Milwaukee County.

After his release, Mueller will be on supervised release for ten years and will continue to register as a sex offender.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI’s Milwaukee Office investigated the case.