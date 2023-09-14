KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 28-year-old Oshkosh man is in stable condition following an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of Joyce and Diedrich Streets in Kaukauna on Wednesday night.

According to the Kaukauna Police Department, officers were sent to an address in the 500 block of Diedrich Street to try and find a juvenile runaway that officers say was possibly on the way to Diedrich Street in a stolen vehicle.

The incident, which brought in multiple law enforcement agencies and a heavy police presence, began around 8:05 p.m. on September 13.

The release notes that the juvenile was reported to possibly be in the company of an unknown man. Officers eventually spotted the stolen vehicle arriving at the above-mentioned location and attempted to contact the occupants of the vehicle.

During that attempted contact, an officer with the Kaukauna Police Department discharged their firearm, hitting the driver of the vehicle. Medical aid was rendered, and the man was taken to a local hospital.

Officers say that he is in stable condition. He was later identified as a 28-year-old resident of Oshkosh.

Kaukauna PD requested the assistance of the Appleton Police Department to conduct an external investigation into the incident. Investigators from the Appleton Police Department are gathering evidence and conducting interviews to determine the facts and circumstances that led up to the shooting, officers say.

The officer involved with the incident has been placed on administrative leave per the Kaukauna Police Department policy until the investigation can be completed.

Anyone with relevant information relating to this incident is asked to call the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500.

No other information was provided. Local 5 will update this story when additional details are released.