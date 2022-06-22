WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A 53-year-old man, who was recently indicted by a jury, allegedly said he would “be the next mass shooter.”

According to the United States Department of Justice, Whittier Ives was indicted by a federal grand jury on June 22 for unlawfully possessing a firearm.

The indictment stated the Oshkosh man is “prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a court-ordered mental health commitment issued by a Winnebago County judge in April of 2022” and because of a previous felony conviction in California.

What happened

Court documents reported someone contacted the Omro Police Department and said that Ives was loading ammunition, magazines, and a long gun into his vehicle on June 4, 2022.

Ives allegedly showed the person a picture of someone on his phone and allegedly said he was “going to kill him, along with another person and a bunch of other people.”

Officials said Ives stated he knew these people were, at that time, in a “club in Appleton.” Ives allegedly explained that he “had nothing to live for” and “will be the next mass shooter.”

Omro law enforcement then watched a vehicle matching the description of Ives’ vehicle after getting the tip.

Officers said they did a traffic stop and searched the vehicle – uncovering boxes of ammunition, and numerous magazines, and recovered a Shield Arms multicaliber SA-15 semi-automatic rifle.

Court documents stated Ives will face up to ten years of imprisonment and a $250,000 fine if he is convicted.