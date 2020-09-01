Oshkosh man injured from gunshot

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 20-year-old man from Oshkosh was dropped off at a hospital Monday night, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Monday night Oshkosh Police responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 900 block of Wright Street around 10:00 pm.

Several reports from citizens in the area, said that they heard gunshots. Officers were then made aware that a man had been dropped off at a local hospital, with a gunshot injury.

Authorities say that the victim is a 20-year-old Oshkosh man. The investigation is on going at this time.