Oshkosh man jumped out of a vehicle, deputy injures knee following chase

ELDORADO, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office deputies had to use a taser after a man ran across traffic on STH 26.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says on April 19 around 11:20 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person walking around and looking in the windows of a private residence. Deputies were able to find the person on STH 26 and began to talk to the man.

Authorities say while speaking to the man deputies saw he could possibly be under the influence of narcotics or having a mental health episode. Deputies also saw the man had injuries that looked like ‘road rash’.

The man began making inconsistent statements while speaking with deputies and ran on the shoulder of STH 26 across traffic to the other side. Deputies attempted to control the man and he resisted. Both the suspect and a deputy went to the ground and the deputy suffered a significant knee injury, according to officials.

The other deputy deployed a taser and was successfully able to gain control of the suspect. Both the deputy who suffered a knee injury and the suspect were transported for treatment.

The suspect was later identified as a 38-year-old Oshkosh man and was booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail on several charges. The deputy who suffered a knee injury is 27-years-old with three years of service.

After further investigation, it was determined that the man had jumped out of a moving vehicle on STH 26 in Winnebago County, before being contacted by Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

There is no further information at this time, Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.