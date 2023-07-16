FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oshkosh man was arrested in Fond du Lac County after a traffic stop where deputies spotted marijuana ‘in plain sight inside the vehicle.’

Photo Credit: Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office

A Facebook post from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office states that the traffic stop happened on the evening of July 12.

Authorities say the man was currently out on a $1,000 cash bond for three felony counts of Manufacture and Delivery of Cocaine and one felony count of Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine in Winnebago County.

Due to the deputies seeing the marijuana during the traffic stop, probable cause was used to search the vehicle, where deputies reportedly found 36 grams of crack and powder cocaine also inside the vehicle.

The Oshkosh man now faces new charges and is currently in custody in the Fond du Lac County Jail.

No additional details were provided.