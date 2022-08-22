(WFRV) – Senior District Judge William Greisbach sentenced a 26-year-old man from Oshkosh for robbing a van full of people.

Raymond Fuller Jr. will spend the next seven and a half years in federal prison after he plead guilty to a federal “Hobbs Act” robbery charge along with a separate charge of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to his written plea agreement on August 28, 2020, Fuller was armed with a 9mm Glock handgun with an extended magazine when he robbed the van. Fuller Jr. obtained a small amount of marijuana and a wallet containing a small amount of cash.

In pronouncing the sentence, Judge Greisbach noted the serious nature of the offense, the vital need for deterrence, and the need to protect the public from Fuller Jr. He will spend five years supervised following his release.

This case was investigated by the Oshkosh Police Department and the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel R. Humble.

No further details were provided.