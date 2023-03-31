OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 64-year-old Oshkosh man was sentenced to seven years in prison, followed by seven years of extended supervision for stealing more than $400,000 from an elderly woman under his care.

Court records show that Terry Culver was sentenced on March 28 in the Winnebago County Courthouse. He will spend the next seven years behind bars for his crimes.

Culver was convicted back on October 13 of eight felonies tied to stealing over $426,000 from a 92-year-old. The victim was a resident of a nursing home.

The criminal complaint said that Culver acted as power of attorney for the victim. When the victim moved into a nursing home, Culver allegedly removed over $426,000 from the bank accounts.

The money was allegedly spent on home improvements and vehicles as well as at bars, restaurants, and casinos. There was mention that some of the casinos were as far off as Las Vegas.