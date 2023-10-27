MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 52-year-old Oshkosh man was sentenced to several years in federal prison for attempted child enticement.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin announced that on October 23, Judge William Griesbach sentenced Scott J. Meyer to 130 months (10.83 years) behind bars. Following his sentence, Meyer will serve a lifetime of supervised release.

Court documents show that in June 2021, Meyer communicated with an undercover officer who he believed was a 15-year-old girl. Meyer requested nude photos from the girl and encouraged her to run away from her home.

On July 14, 2021, Meyer planned to pick up the girl and bring her back to his residence in Oshkosh for the purpose of having sexual intercourse.

He expressed some concern about the possibility of getting caught and sent the undercover officer a message that said, “If I show up to meet you and you’re not who you say you are, I’m going straight to prison for five to ten years!” Meyer was arrested later that day.

Meyer began communicating with the undercover officer just two months after he was released from prison for a similar offense committed in Shawano County.

In that case, Meyer communicated with an undercover officer who he believed was a 15-year-old girl and sent her sexually explicit photographs.