OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old from Oshkosh was taken into custody after officers were called to his residence for a reported disturbance.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on November 23 around 12:45 p.m., officers were told there was a disturbance between a man and a woman. It was mentioned that the man had a handgun. The incident was at a residence in the 1100 block of Central Street in Oshkosh.

When officers arrived, the man was seen standing in the driveway with a gun. The man reportedly fired the gun into the ground while he was in the driveway.

There were no reported injuries. The man was only identified as a 29-year-old from Oshkosh.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 920-236-5700.

No additional details were provided.