FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – A 52-year-old Oshkosh man was taken into custody for allegedly taking a juvenile from an Appleton residence.

According to a release, on Friday, May 19, 2023, officers from the Fox Crossing Police Department responded to a 911 call from a juvenile stating he was taken from an address in the City of Appleton and was currently at an unknown hotel in a Hyundai and needed help.

Dispatchers were able to obtain specific GPS locations from the juvenile’s cellphone, placing it at the Econolodge Hotel on Holly Road in Fox Crossing.

Officers arrived in the area and observed the vehicle leaving. They quickly performed a high-risk traffic stop and while doing so, the juvenile immediately exited the car and ran back toward the safety of officers.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody without incident. He is identified as Jordan R. Huffman from Oshkosh and was transported to the Winnebago County Jail on a felony Bail Jumping charge.

In addition, Huffman was charged with 1st-Degree Child Sexual Assault – Sexual Contact w/ a Child Under 13, Child Enticement, and additional counts of Felony Bail Jumping.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), in 2022, there were over 32 million reports to the Cyber Tipline, including child sex trafficking, online enticement and “sextortion,” and sexual molestation.

“Thank you to the Winnebago County 911 Dispatch Center staff for their professionalism in handling the emergency call and notification of our officers, a key factor in an effective and prompt arrest of the suspect,” said the Fox Crossing Police Department.

Huffman is also currently on bond through Portage County for similar charges.

No additional details were provided.

Local 5 News will update this if any more information is released.