Oshkosh man to serve 15 years in prison for death of 10-month-old

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- Thirty-four-year-old Freddy Colon of Oshkosh was sentenced to 15 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision on Tuesday, August 24.

Colon was in court for his involvement in the death of a 10-month-old boy back in December of 2018.

According to official records, Colon plead no contest and was found guilty for charges of Neglecting a child, consequences in death, and first-degree reckless homicide for the 10-month-old child. Court documents explain that Colon had been at home with the child’s mother and two other kids on the death of the 10-month-old death.

Colon had been watching the child when he informed the mother, Nancy Cruz, that the boy had thrown up and she may want to check on him. When Cruz did she explains the baby was fine, but when she returned two hours later she had noticed the baby’s coloring had changed. The child’s mother discovered her baby wasn’t breathing.

One of the other children that were at the house the day of the death told in an interview that Colon had hit the baby because he was crying and he was frustrated from the loud noise. Medical experts say that the baby faced child abuse that caused hemorrhages and bleeding from the brain.

No additional information has been made public at this time. Local Five will update this story as new details become public.