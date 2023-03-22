WAUPUN, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Oshkosh was taken into custody following a 24-mile pursuit in Fond du Lac County that resulted in deputies finding roughly 1 pound of methamphetamine.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began around 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday when deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple equipment violations.

The vehicle was spotted on WIS 26 near Cattaraugus Road in Waupun and deputies say that when running the displayed registration, it returned with no vehicle associated. When initiating the traffic stop, the vehicle allegedly slowed but then accelerated at a ‘high rate of speed.’

As the pursuit entered the Town of Springvale on WIS 26, an Officer with the Village of Rosendale was able to successfully deploy a tire deflation device, slowing the suspect down as he entered Rosendale.

Deputies say the pursuit continued north on WIS 26 into Winnebago County, when the vehicle eventually slowed on Fisk Avenue where it would subsequently crash into a ditch.

It was noted by deputies that the suspect initially appeared as though he was going to resist or flee on foot, however, he reconsidered when he saw Sheriff K9 Rip. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident, deputies say.

After the K9 gave a positive alert on the vehicle, a search yielded roughly one pound of suspected methamphetamine, 10 grams of suspected cocaine, and a large amount of money.

The Oshkosh Fire Department and other first responders evaluated the suspect for injuries at the scene of the crash and he was eventually released to deputies.

The suspect, a 26-year-old man from Oshkosh, is currently being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail with pending charges of:

Fleeing/Eluding an Officer

Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute (>200 grams)

Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

As well as multiple traffic-related violations.

The 26-year-old is also being held on a Felony warrant out of Virginia for possession of dangerous drugs and is on probation/parole through The Wisconsin Department of Corrections for both drug-related offenses and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The pursuit covered a total distance of 24.3 miles, deputies say.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Village of Rosendale Police Department, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Oshkosh Fire Department, and Van Dyne First Responders.

No additional information was provided.