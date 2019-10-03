FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh may be next city to get a Chick-Fil-A

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photos courtesy Oshkosh Planning Commission

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — Oshkosh may be the next town to get a Chick-Fil-A.

Oshkosh’s Planning Commission approved plans for a double-lane drive-thru for a single tenant building occupied by Chick-Fil-A.

The proposed building is to be located in front of Dick’s Sporting Goods and Petsmart on Washburn Avenue.

According to meeting minutes, this property is currently undeveloped vacant land.

The Oshkosh Plan Commission approved a two-lane drive-thru for the lot by a narrow margin.

During their next meeting, the Commission will vote on whether to grant the restaurant a building permit.

Here are the proposed planning sketches for the restaurant.

  • Photos courtesy Oshkosh Planning Commission
  • Photos courtesy Oshkosh Planning Commission

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories