Oshkosh Mayor talks 2020 census numbers, upcoming summer events in latest Community Update

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh Mayor Lori Palmeri joined Local 5 to talk about multiple topics including new housing developments as well as the 2020 census numbers.

Palmeri said that Oshkosh has grown right around 1% and the city is seeing changes in demographics as well. The growth change was not too surprising according to Palmeri.

The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh will be celebrating its 150th anniversary (sesquicentennial) and Palmeri says there is a big picnic scheduled for September 12. The community is invited to join the celebration.

Even though September is right around the corner, Palmeri says there are still a plethora of summer events scheduled in Oshkosh. Some of the events include:

Milwaukee Bucks Camp

Waterfest

Titanic Exhibit

There are also two new housing developments that are in the works and are expected to be done within the next year. One of the projects is in the sawdust district which will be a mixed-use housing development. Palmeri also mentioned that Smith School will be redeveloped.