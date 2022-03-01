OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh Mayor Lori Palmeri joined Local 5 and discussed multiple topics including mask requirements and a returning art exhibit in the latest Community Update.

Palmeri said the decision to drop the mask requirement was made in conjuction with CDC guidelines and the numbers of the community. The mask requirement will continue to be absent as long things remain manageable.

The Rooms of Blooms is returning to the Paine Art Center. Palmeri described the exhibit as rooms that have floral decorations thta can lift moods and get people inspired. There are also lectures available for those who are looking for more information.

A recent rally in Oshkosh over the production of USPS trucks being moved out of the state drew a lot of attendees. Palmeri said she was glad to see peole execersise their right to speak out.