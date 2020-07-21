Oshkosh Mayor talks city’s COVID-19 response, more during Community Update

(WFRV) – Oshkosh Mayor Lori Palmeri joined WFRV Local 5 for her first Community Update to discuss her first term in office, the city’s response to coronavirus, and more.

You were first elected to the Common Council in 2016, but it’s your first term as mayor – how has it been going?

Mayor Palmeri says this has been a ‘historically unusual year’ for both newly-elected officials and incumbents.

“I am truly humbled to serve my community during this most trying time, but I’m confident in the resiliency of Oshkosh,” she tells WFRV Local 5.

How has the City of Oshkosh been handling the coronavirus pandemic to help the community?

According to Mayor Palmeri, Oshkosh continues to operate under a local state of emergency until the council votes to end the emergency. She says that the city’s emergency operations center is in continuous communication with the Winnebago County Health Department regarding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Palmeri also recently released a proclamation encouraging Oshkosh residents to wear masks when in contact with those outside of their household. While the proclamation is not mandatory, it does seek to prevent exposure to and spread of COVID-19.

She says that city officials continue to meet virtually or with social distancing and numerous events in Oshkosh have been canceled. Officials are also meeting soon to continue discussing rental assistance for residents.

The Oshkosh City Hall reopened to the public on Monday with some restrictions. Are there plans for any other city buildings to reopen soon?

Mayor Palmeri says the Oshkosh Public Museum will reopen to the public on Tuesday, July 21, with safety protocols in place. In August, Oshkosh’s Senior Citizen will resume some programs on a limited basis in outdoor settings.

Pollock Water Park will remain closed.

To help small business owners, the City of Oshkosh offers a revolving loan fund. Can you tell us about it?

In partnership with the Greater Oshkosh Economic Development Corporation, Mayor Palmeri says the City of Oshkosh has made $1 million available to businesses. To date, $160,000 have been distributed and funds are still available.

Oshkosh just formed a new Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee. Can you tell us some more about it?

Mayor Palmeri says the committee has been in development and is now formed and fully appointed with 11 community members.

“The committee will make policy recommendations to the Common Council on how we can be more welcoming and inclusive as well as equitable with resources,” she explains.

Check out our recent Community Updates below: