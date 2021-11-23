FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh Mayor talks tax increase, Clearwell Project update in Community Update

Local News

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh Mayor Lori Palmeri joined Local 5 and discussed multiple topics including an upcoming tax increase and developing tourism in the city.

According to Palmeri, the extremely popular Nutcracker in the Castle returns in 2021. She also mentions that there are certain days where admission is free for children under 17-years-old. The event runs through the end of Dec.

The Oshkosh Celebration of Lights is another holiday event happening in the city. Attendees can view the numerous light displays and can even tune into a radio station to listen to music that is synchronized with the displays.

Palmeri brought up how the city plans on using money to help the hospitality and tourism industries. The money will be used on rebranding and promoting parts of Oshkosh. Palmeri specifically mentioned outdoor recreation as a highlight to use the money on.

The Clearwell Project is still underway and Palmeri said Oshkosh’s current tanks are over 100-years-old. Current code requires the change, and she even says the change is ‘long overdue’.

Property owners in Oshkosh will see an increase on their property tax bill. Palmeri says that residents will see the increase starting on Dec. 6. On average, residents will see a $70 increase on a $150,000 home.

