Oshkosh music students get visit from a “Phantom”

OSHKOSH, Wis. ( WFRV ) – On Thursday, September 26, one of the stars of The Four Phantoms in Concert stopped by to hold a talk back session with music students at Lourdes Academy High School.

The outreach opportunity accompanies The Four Phantoms’ performances at The Grand Oshkosh September 26-28.

The question and answer session was made possible in part by Michelle Sorenson, a teacher at Lourdes Academy, who contacted Joe Ferlo, Director of The Grand Oshkosh, with the request.

Ms. Sorenson had programmed some music from The Phantom of the Opera into her fall curriculum, in part because of the visibility of The Four Phantoms production, and thought it would be a great outreach for her students if someone from the production could have a question and answer with the students.

The producer of the show, Lee Tofanelli, agreed that this would be a tremendous outreach opportunity and brought along Four Phantoms star Ciarán Sheehan to speak to the students.