OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Liberty Mugerauer is an Oshkosh dancer and twirler who will be performing in the 2024 Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game.

Dancing since the age of 2 or 3, Liberty has loved every minute of it and says early on in her dance career, her coaches helped push her to be who she is today. She started taking dance classes at Julie’s Touch of Silver dance studio in Oshkosh and remains grateful for her childhood coach.

“I’ve definitely been thinking a lot about how far I’ve come since I started as a little girl in the baton world and how many opportunities I’ve gotten because of baton twirling,” said Mugerauer. “To my coaches, I want to say thank you for everything that they’ve ever done. Julie Seckar-Anderson, who has been my main coach growing up and all my life, has been an amazing inspiration and role model to me, and I’ve learned so much self-discipline and a hard work ethic from her.”

Through hard work and perseverance, Liberty told Local 5’s Samantha Petters that becoming a Crimsonette was the most extraordinary time of her life, fulfilling her childhood dream of becoming a dancer.

“It was the most exciting time of my life,” exclaimed Liberty. “It was something that was hard to do, especially being so far away from Alabama and not knowing exactly what I was getting myself into when I was trying out, but I think it was the best decision I could have made for myself because I love my teammates and I would not trade them for the world.”

Now, all eyes will be on the entire Crimsonette team as they head to Pasadena, California, to perform at the Rose Bowl when Alabama’s football program takes on Michigan.

Liberty says that she cannot wait to share this experience with her teammates, who have become lifelong friends who are more like sisters.

“I’m so excited for the Rose Bowl because it is the second biggest parade in the country that I will not just go to but be able to perform in, which is really exciting,” explained Liberty. “And being able to do that with my friends, I just really want to cherish all the moments that I have with them, and I’m just so excited to be able to go on this trip!”

In addition to the 2024 Rose Bowl, Liberty has been to some memorable locations, performing at some of the biggest events throughout the country and across the globe:

2021

Opened for the Rockettes

Performed in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Performed at the Cotton Bowl

2022

One of ten soloists chosen to represent the United States as Twirling Ambassador in Peru

Won the WoW award at Notre Dame for having the most entertaining performance out of over 150 twirlers

2023

Qualified to go to England after winning gold for the Parade Corps Division at Worlds Liberty in Norway

Performed at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans

Performed at the SEC Championship Game

2024

Will perform at the Rose Bowl

The Rose Bowl will take place on January 1, 2024, with Alabama facing off against Michigan. KTLA in Los Angeles, our Nexstar sister station, will be live-streaming the parade on its app and its website.