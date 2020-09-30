Oshkosh neighborhood upset with the number of sex offenders at a transitional living facility

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) For ten years, some Oshkosh residents have lived next door to a transitional living facility for sex offenders and now they’re fed up.

People living in the Midtown area say the city should find another place to locate the transitional living placement facility (TLP) but offenders say there’s not a lot of other places to go.

A sex offender, who didn’t want to be identified and currently lives in a TLP says, “We need a place to go. We understand that sometimes there are dangerous people that might be living in a neighborhood, but not all of us are the same.”

Residents in the Midtown neighborhood want the city of Oshkosh to find better placement for sex offenders and neighbors who live next door to this transitional living placement facility say this place has housed too many offenders.

Betsy Kunde is a resident and co-chair of the Midtown Neighborhood Association, says, “We don’t know who’s there at any given time. Its a revolving door. Right now we have eight people who stay at the home from two to ninety days.”

Neighbors also say the 8-bedroom house located on Jefferson Street is home to a variety of offenders.

Joan Koch, with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections says, “Drug offenses, property offenses, assault behavior up to the sex offenders. The community does get notified about special bulletin sex offenders.”

Offenders can stay at TLPs for a short time and neighbors say they aren’t always alerted when new offenders move in.

Neighbors say they’re not opposed to transitional living placement facilities in their neighborhood, they just want offenders placed smartly.

Kunde says, “Offenders should be placed near bus lines and facilities that the residents need but not completely in a residential area. We’re 780 feet away from an elementary and middle school. It’s not a good placement.”

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says there are more the 560 sex offenders in Winnebago County and it’s actively pursuing transitional housing in other counties like Calumet and Kewaunee.