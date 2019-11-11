FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh North Communities program hosts ‘Sweat for a Vet’ challenge

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) The heart rates were up, the blood was pumping and the sweat was dripping early Monday morning at Oshkosh North High School.

The Communities program hosted a cross-fit style workout called, “Sweat for a Vet.” The students partnered with Ardent Fitness and Education, and Got Your 6 K9s to make the event possible on Veterans Day.

The event aimed to raise awareness of the difficulties that face many veterans. It was family-friendly and open to all ages and fitness levels. The entry fee was $25 and all proceeds benefited Got Your Six K9s. The organization improves the physical and emotional well-being of wounded veterans through service dogs.

According to a press release, “The Communities at Oshkosh North program transforms student learning from a traditional environment to a project-led environment, which helps students engage with their community in meaningful and authentic ways. The program’s Sweat for a Vet event and project is helping students understand the issues facing veterans. Additionally, the event is providing students with the opportunity to engage with the Oshkosh community and make a difference in the lives of local veterans.”

