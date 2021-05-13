FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh North dedicates courtyard to veterans

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Students and staff at Oshkosh North have been working for over a year to expand their courtyard.

The courtyard new addition is a tribute to alumni and area residents who have served various branches of the military.

The school launches a community program to help students engage more with the Oshkosh area. One of the projects the class created was the veterans’ courtyard dedication. The courtyard features over 100 bricks, each brick is engraved to represent someone who has served.

Businesses throughout the community came together to raise money to sponsor the projects. All grade levels participated in the project. 9th & 10th-grade students used reached out to potential donors.  Over 50 donors supported their efforts to construct a courtyard. 11th & 12th graders confirmed the service members’ bricks, created press releases and organized the ceremony.

The students and staff will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony, May 13th at 1:30 p.m. Service members. sponsors and members of those honored at the courtyard will be attending.

