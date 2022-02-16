OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh North High School brought the community and entire student body together for an assembly to celebrate Black History Month Tuesday.

Amaya Hogan and London West.

The event was organized by the Black Student Union (BSU) at the school and featured original spoken word pieces, a choreographed step routine, and a keynote guest speaker, Dr. Alphonso Simpson Jr., the director of African American studies and an associate professor of sociology at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

“Doctor Simpson is just a really great man. He is a professor at UWO. He basically just spreads awareness of our culture, and traditions, and all that,” explained Amaya Hogan, the President of BSU.

The student union says their goal was to spread awareness and share their culture with their fellow classmates.

Dr. Alphonso Simpson Jr.









“Some things that happen, sometimes with how we have to deal with everything, suppress our emotions because of some things or how it might be seen if we act out in anger. Stuff like that I feel like this is a good way to let all that be known,” said London West, the Vice President of BSU. “What we go through behind the curtains.”

West goes on to say honoring Black History Month helps raise needed awareness and the symbolization that it has to the culture. He explains it’s a pretty memorable thing because of the people lost due to slavery so Black History Month sheds a little light on those topics.