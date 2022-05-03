OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh North Communities program has been working all semester to plan special programming for the community and also working to enhance the Winnebago Dog Park.

Tuesday morning students from the Class of 2023 represented different projects they have been working on. Students join Communities their freshmen year to begin learning the importance of helping those in the Fox Valley area. At the beginning of the school year, different organizations speak with students, and during that time they begin choosing special projects to dedicate their time to.

Students are getting the chance to tackle issues like substance abuse by working with groups like Breakwater. Breakwater is a community coalition that was started by Winnebago County. Students are getting a chance to speak about the ongoing issues by not only working with the organizations but also by creating their own podcasts. For more information and to listen to their podcast, you can visit their website.

This week students have two events happening, their spaghetti dinner and their NAMI 5k walk/run. The money raised from these events helps underrepresented groups. Junior, Maddy Arndt said she understands the impact of their events and says bringing more awareness to the needs of those children suffering in places like Syria is important.

The spaghetti dinner is happening Thursday from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Oshkosh North. Students are working alongside the Kiwanis Club and are donating their funds to INARA. An organization that serves children injured by war conflict.

The Communities program gets a lot of support from community members which helps a lot of their projects completed. You can visit their Facebook page and website to see how you can support students at Oshkosh North.