FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh North students honor alumni veterans

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Some Oshkosh North High School students want to honor alumni who fought for our country.

Christo Giannopoulos and Maddie Asen, both sophmores joined us on Local 5 this Morning to tell us about how the Communities Program students are working on the Oshkosh North Veterans Courtyard Project.

The courtyard will honor alumni and staff who have or are serving in our armed forces with engraved bricks. The students say they are very proud to be honoring veterans in this way.

The courtyard is already built… now they need to get the bricks engraved, “We will be honoring them by having um engraved bricks for them so those engraved bricks will include details of their name, the year that they graduated from Oshkosh North High School and an emblem of their branch of their military service,” explained Christo Giannopoulos | sophomore, Oshkosh North High School.

The group is still accepting applications for veterans or their families to purchase a brick until October 16th.

They are also looking for donations to help pay for engraving, labor costs and maintenance.
To find out more go to their website at communitiesonhs.Org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame wins girls golf sectional, Hortonville also heading to state

High School Sports Xtra: Kaukauna's Mau kicking her way through barriers

High School Sports Xtra 10/5 - Game of the Week, Xavier interview

Green Bay Nation: Packers are 3-0

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Pick 'Em

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Challenge or No Challenge