Oshkosh North students honor alumni veterans

Some Oshkosh North High School students want to honor alumni who fought for our country.



Christo Giannopoulos and Maddie Asen, both sophmores joined us on Local 5 this Morning to tell us about how the Communities Program students are working on the Oshkosh North Veterans Courtyard Project.



The courtyard will honor alumni and staff who have or are serving in our armed forces with engraved bricks. The students say they are very proud to be honoring veterans in this way.



The courtyard is already built… now they need to get the bricks engraved, “We will be honoring them by having um engraved bricks for them so those engraved bricks will include details of their name, the year that they graduated from Oshkosh North High School and an emblem of their branch of their military service,” explained Christo Giannopoulos | sophomore, Oshkosh North High School.



The group is still accepting applications for veterans or their families to purchase a brick until October 16th.



They are also looking for donations to help pay for engraving, labor costs and maintenance.

To find out more go to their website at communitiesonhs.Org.