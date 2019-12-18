Oshkosh North students host letter-writing event to make global impact

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — Students in Oshkosh are trying to make a difference on a global level by writing letters.

Abby Yanacek and Jeramiah Housworth, freshmen at Oshkosh North High School, joined the Local 5 morning show to tell us more about the Communities Program.

“Communities is a community-based learning program within Oshkosh North High School. We learn about literacy, social studies, and expand our leadership skills and then apply it to the community, Yanacek says, “Earlier this school year, we partnered with Oshkosh Healthy Neighborhoods to spread awareness for the neighborhood association movement in the Oshkosh community.”

To make an impact globally, the Communities Program has partnered with Amnesty International to host a Write for Rights Event on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“Amnesty International is a nongovernment group which means they aren’t connected to a certain government at all. This is very important because they aren’t biased to a certain nation. Amnesty International’s main goal is to make sure the Universal Declaration of Human Rights is upheld to every human being as it should be,” Housworth says.

Write for Rights is an annual event organized by Amnesty International. The letters collected during the event at Oshkosh North will be part of hundreds of thousands of signed letters delivered to each government authority in the world.

The community is invited to attend the event.

Housworth told Local 5 that there are 10 cases that have been identified by Amnesty International that are part of the Write for Rights event. There will be 10 tables at the event where students will represent that case. This year, cases are focused on youth matters.

The students say they hope those attending will be inspired to sign the already prepared letter after hearing about the cases.

Those interested in attending are asked to park in the west lot of Oshkosh North and enter through Door 7. Oshkosh North students will be on hand to greet you.