OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – It has been two weeks since Oshkosh’s ‘Designated Open Refreshment Area’ ordinance, known as DORA, went into effect and proponents of the change said it is off to a positive start.

Jessica Meidl, the Downtown Business Improvement Business Manager said, “So far I’ve heard really great positive responses from both our bar and restaurant owners and people who have done it so far.”

This ordinance allows people to have open containers of alcohol in the downtown area from 5 pm to 9 pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

Kris Larson, Becket’s restaurant owner said, “More vibrancy downtown and people enjoying downtown in a new way is good for everybody and the more we do things like that the better off.”

Supporters of the new ordinance say there have been no issues so far.

Meidl said, “We don’t want to have a big rowdy thing going on downtown so if that is something that comes from this program we don’t want it to continue either.”

“It has not been throngs of crazy screaming scary things. It’s been well received it’s been great,” said Larson.

Local Five reached out to the two city council members who voted no on the DORA ordinance for comment and did not hear back.