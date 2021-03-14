Oshkosh P.D. celebrate Officer Wissink’s retirement and years of ‘outstanding dedication and service’

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – On Friday, the Oshkosh Police Department celebrated the retirement of Officer Michael Wissink, who had been involved in an officer-involved shooting incident at Oshkosh West High School back in 2019.

Officer Wissink, who at that time was serving as an Oshkosh West High School Resource Officer, reportedly shot an armed student who was in the school.

According to police, the incident began the morning of December 3, 2019, when a student, identified as Grant Fuhrman, stabbed Wissink with a barbeque fork following an altercation between the two in the SRO’s office.

Officials reported that after Fuhrman had stabbed Wissink, Wissink then fired at the student, striking him once.

According to the police reports, both Fuhrman and Wissink had sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the incident and were taken to a local hospital.

The incident was quickly turned over to the State Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and after further investigation, it was determined the use of force by Officer Wissink during the incident was justified.

“Upon review of that evidence, given all the facts and circumstances presented in this incident, and applying those facts to applicable law, Officer Wissink’s decision to use deadly force was reasonable. Therefore, after careful review of all the evidence, the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office, through Assistant District Attorney Anthony S. Prekop, concludes that Officer Wissink’s use of force was justified,” stated the DCI.

Fuhrman was then arrested and charged with Attempted 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide.

Now, just over two years after the incident, the Oshkosh Police Department is celebrating Officer Wissink‘s retirement and over 23 years of ‘outstanding dedication and service’ with a heartfelt statement:

“Mike proudly served the Oshkosh Police Department and the City of Oshkosh for over 23 years. Thank you Mike for your outstanding dedication and service. We wish you a happy, healthy retirement and we’ll miss you!”