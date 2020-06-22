Oshkosh P.D. investigate allegations made against officers on social media post

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating allegations made against officers through a social media post on Sunday.

According to the authorities, the department was made aware of a social media post that claimed officers had a physical altercation with a woman and were said to have made derogatory comments to her.

Officials say the allegations on social media were made at around 6 p.m., and stated that a woman had spit on officers, that there was a physical altercation with the woman and the officers, and that officers had made derogatory comments towards her.

Law enforcement report that the incident the social media post pertains to is one where officers were dispatched to a welfare complaint in the 3000 blocks of Oregon Street in the City of Oshkosh. Several officers were said to be on the scene and had made contact with many individuals at the residence.

Authorities say upon initial investigation and after reviewing the body-worn cameras from all of the officers on the scene, officials say none of the allegations made in the social media post had taken place.

According to law enforcement, a thorough investigation of the incident is underway. Local 5 will update this story as it develops.

