Oshkosh P.D. warn residents of resurfacing scams

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is making residents aware of a few scams that are circling the community.

According to the department, scams that have resurfaced in the community are as follow:

  • A company calling and stating that the resident’s account has been compromised and that someone had ordered a computer on the account and it was delivered to a different state.
  • Someone calling stating that the resident’s loved one has been involved in an accident and is in jail in a foreign country and that the resident needs to go purchase items to help them.
  • Social Security or Medicare calling about the resident’s account -romance scams- meeting people over dating sites who end up asking the resident for money.

Police are asking that residents take precautions before sending money or giving out personal information and to always verify with whom they are speaking.

