Oshkosh park vandalism will ‘cost thousands of dollars’ to repair

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — Vandalism done in an Oshkosh park’s bathroom will cost thousands of dollars to repair, according to the Oshkosh Parks Department.

Additional photo of the damage | Oshkosh Parks

The department posted photos of a damaged sink in the central restrooms in Menominee Park, stating this isn’t the only act of vandalism it experienced.

The Oshkosh Parks Department is sad to report we are experiencing repeated acts of vandalism in our community parks.”

Officials say the vandalism in Menominee Park occurred last weekend.

A report has been filed with Oshkosh Police, according to Oshkosh Parks.

The parks department says anyone who sees suspicious activity in any of the parks should call Oshkosh Police’s non-emergency line at 920-236-5700 to report it.