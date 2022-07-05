OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Open containers of alcohol are now permissible in public in downtown Oshkosh under the new ‘Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area’ or DORA.

Michael Ford, an Oshkosh City Council Member said, “The real goal here is to find a new innovative way to activate our public spaces downtown during the summer months.”

The area spans from the riverfront back along Main Street to Fulton Avenue and reaches as far west as Division Street. Broad Street is the eastern border. The hours are limited from 5 pm to 9 pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night.

Aaron Wojciechowski, another Oshkosh City Council Member said, “The biggest factor for it is increasing traffic downtown which boosts the local economy. As we’ve seen from Covid a lot of businesses shutting down. What we’re hoping is it will encourage people in Oshkosh and those who are visiting to go to our downtown area and support our local businesses.”

“One of the reasons we included Thursday in this proposal is that it allows folks to go downtown, have dinner and then walk to Waterfest, which is our big Thursday night music series,” said Ford.

Mayor Lori Palmeri and Council Member Lynnsey Erickson were the only two no votes. Palmeri did not respond to our request for comment and Erickson was unavailable at the time of publishing.

“I’ve been telling people and those in the community to stay optimistic. One of the last things we want to see in our downtown area fail,” said Wojciechowski. “And the businesses, they’re the ones at the front line saying this is what we want we’re gonna take responsibility.”

The Downtown Oshkosh Business Improvement District said it is on board with this program.

Jessica Meidl, Downtown Oshkosh Business Improvement Manager said, “It can help extend people’s stay downtown that may be out for dinner they can enjoy some of our public art, they can enjoy some of our programming that happens in our square right behind me.”

The new regulation passed in a 5-2 vote as a pilot program.

Oshkosh Police Chief Dean Smith said, “We will need to have additional officers down there specifically to handle the education and whatever may come.

The City Manager and Chief of Police have the power to pull the plug at any time.

“If we had activity going on where a large crowd was forming in the city streets or we and inclement weather or we had something going on that would make policing it or educating our community difficult to do – then we would suspend it,” said Smith.