Oshkosh PD arrest 34-year-old man after weapons complaint in Omro

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating an incident that happened early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the incident happened in the 1100 block of Cumberland Trail in Oshkosh around 12:31 a.m. Officers found a man who was a suspect in a weapons complaint that happened in the City of Omro. They found him in his vehicle in the 300 block of N. Westhaven Drive and as officers attempted to make contact with him, he got out of his vehicle and started to run. As he was running, officers saw a handgun in his hand.

As they continued to investigate, Oshkosh Police found that the man was inside a home in the 1100 block of Cumberland Trail around 9:00 a.m. and due to the suspect potentially having a weapon, they evacuated some nearby homes and had others shelter in place.

Through negotiations, they were able to make contact with the 34-year-old man from Omro and he was arrested and taken into custody for Resisting, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping.