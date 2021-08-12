Oshkosh PD asking residents to avoid area of I-41 north and 9th avenue due to an accident

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – An accident has closed the on-ramp to I-41 North in Oshkosh.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on Thursday around 12:45 p.m., an accident happened on 9th Avenue and the I-41 North on-ramp.

The Oshkosh Police Department’s Accident Investigation Team as well as Oshkosh Police Department Detectives responded to the scene. The accident is still under investigation.

There was no information on what caused the accident or if there are any injuries.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.