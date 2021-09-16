FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh PD called when fight breaks out at West HS, officer presence for Friday

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department will be providing police presence at Oshkosh West High School (OWHS) after a fight broke out Thursday.

According to a release, the department responded to an unknown incident around 2 p.m., later finding out a fight had occurred between several students.

Officers say the School Resource Officer and OWHS staff quickly diffused the situation and the public is in no danger.

Consulting with the Oshkosh Area School District, officers say everyone is taking precautions and adding police presence to the high school on Friday, Sept. 17.

The cause is under investigation.

