OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department held a special commemoration Monday afternoon to celebrate National Police Week.

The Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony was held to pay special recognition to officers who have died in the line of duty and to recognize the great men and women who serve and protect the community.

Oshkosh Police Department – Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony during National Police Week

The event took place at the parking lot of the Safety Building in Oshkosh on May 16.

National Police Week occurs every year on the week in which May 15 falls. May 15 is recognized as National Peace Officers Memorial Day.