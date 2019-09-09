Oshkosh PD investigating 15 areas reporting damage to property by BB guns

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — Oshkosh Police say they are currently investigating numerous damage to property complaints throughout the city during the hours of darkness between Saturday and Sunday.
The damage is reportedly caused by BB guns.
The following areas had reported damage complaints:
- 1500 Block of Adams Avenue
- 1300 Block of Bismarck Avenue
- 900 Block of Bowen Street
- 1100 Block of Central Street
- 600-1200 Block of Grand Street
- 200 Block of Guenther Street
- 100 Block of Ida Avenue
- 200 Block of E Irving Avenue
- 1200 Block of Liberty Street
- 1500 Block of Westhaven Circle
- 400 Block of Union Avenue
- 1100 Block of W 6th Avenue
- 400 Block of W 10th Avenue
- 200 Block of W 16th Avenue
- 500 Block of W 17th Avenue
OPD is asking residents to check their surveillance cameras to see if they observe any suspicious individuals or vehicles in the areas during the above time frame.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5723 or email Detective Robertson at brobertson@ci.oshkosh.wi.us or Crime Analyst Tori Heidemann at theidemann@ci.oshkosh.wi.us.
If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or add the free P3 App to your Apple or Android phone and add a tip; or go to www.winnebagocrimestoppers.org to submit a text tip. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.