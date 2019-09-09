Oshkosh PD investigating 15 areas reporting damage to property by BB guns

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — Oshkosh Police say they are currently investigating numerous damage to property complaints throughout the city during the hours of darkness between Saturday and Sunday.

The damage is reportedly caused by BB guns.

The following areas had reported damage complaints:

1500 Block of Adams Avenue

1300 Block of Bismarck Avenue

900 Block of Bowen Street

1100 Block of Central Street

600-1200 Block of Grand Street

200 Block of Guenther Street

100 Block of Ida Avenue

200 Block of E Irving Avenue

1200 Block of Liberty Street

1500 Block of Westhaven Circle

400 Block of Union Avenue

1100 Block of W 6th Avenue

400 Block of W 10th Avenue

200 Block of W 16th Avenue

500 Block of W 17th Avenue

OPD is asking residents to check their surveillance cameras to see if they observe any suspicious individuals or vehicles in the areas during the above time frame.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5723 or email Detective Robertson at brobertson@ci.oshkosh.wi.us or Crime Analyst Tori Heidemann at theidemann@ci.oshkosh.wi.us.

If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or add the free P3 App to your Apple or Android phone and add a tip; or go to www.winnebagocrimestoppers.org to submit a text tip. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.