FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh PD investigating death of 40-year-old man found in bushes

Local News

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police are investigating a death of a 40-year-old man.

According to a release, on Monday, the police department received information of a person lying in some bushes and was not responsive in the 2100 Block of S. Main Street in Oshkosh. When they arrived on the scene, they found the 40-year-old man from Oshkosh dead.

His death does not appear to be suspicious at this time, but both investigators from the Oshkosh Police Department and the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5723. If you have information about this incident but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or through the P3 App.

