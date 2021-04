OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a death investigation.

Tuesday around 8:15 a.m., officers with the police department were notified of a dead adult male found in the water near the 600 block of Bay Shore Drive. At this time the cause of death is not known.

There were no visible injuries on the body. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.