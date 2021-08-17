FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh PD investigating incident after man found dead in Fox River

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a body that was found in the Fox River just east of Main Street in Oshkosh.

According to the release, police and deputies from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s responded Tuesday around 9:17 a.m. for reports of a body in the Fox River. A boater called 911 and said he found what appeared to be a body in the river near the railroad bridge.

Oshkosh Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team responded to the scene as well and removed the deceased man from the river, he was identified as a 37-year-old from Oshkosh. The death does not appear suspicious at this time.

An investigation will continue into the matter. If anyone has information on the incident, they’re asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Football Preview with Ricardo Arguello

Little Chute Football

TRAINING CAMP REPORT 8/13

New Neenah squad ready for fall return

St. Norbert kicks off fall camp after lost season

Hortonville hoping to make strides in year two under Stumpf