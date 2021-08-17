Oshkosh PD investigating incident after man found dead in Fox River

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a body that was found in the Fox River just east of Main Street in Oshkosh.

According to the release, police and deputies from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s responded Tuesday around 9:17 a.m. for reports of a body in the Fox River. A boater called 911 and said he found what appeared to be a body in the river near the railroad bridge.

Oshkosh Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team responded to the scene as well and removed the deceased man from the river, he was identified as a 37-year-old from Oshkosh. The death does not appear suspicious at this time.

An investigation will continue into the matter. If anyone has information on the incident, they’re asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department.