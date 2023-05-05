OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in Oshkosh is investigating a threatening message that has been circulating on social media that has reportedly made threats toward schools.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, officers became aware of the threatening message around 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

It is reported that the message made threats towards schools but was not specific as to which city the schools were located in.

The release states that shortly after being notified of this message, the Oshkosh Police Department became aware that several police departments around the country had received tips on the same message.

As a precautionary measure, there was an increased police presence at several Oshkosh Area schools on the morning of May 5.

It was also noted that the social media message was reported to other school districts in other states.

We encourage people not to share/ repost these types of posts but instead to contact law enforcement if they see a threat on social media. We take threatening posts very seriously and the safety of our children and staff is of our utmost importance in our law enforcement efforts. Oshkosh Police Department

Officers say that they believe that there are no threats to our schools.