OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A human trafficking incident is being investigated by the Oshkosh Police Department.

The incident involves a business called Oriental Spa, located at 1000 Oregon Street in Oshkosh.

According to a release, video surveillance showed that only men were entering and exiting the business, a search warrant was then served for that location. Inside the building, police located two women, as well as $1,325.

After further investigation, police found out that the women were victims of human trafficking.

Search warrants were also served for a nearby residence where the females were living, and a residence in Manitowac where the owners of the spa lived, where officers found $1,720 and $40,000 respectively.

The investigation is still ongoing and the Oshkosh Police Department will continue to be vigilant against Human Trafficking.

If you have any information related to this incident, you are asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.

