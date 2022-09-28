OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has provided an update on a violent carjacking that happened in Oshkosh on September 22.

According to a release, officers have located both the suspect, Albert Smith, and the stolen vehicle that was taken after Smith allegedly pointed a gun at the woman and then hit her in the head with it.

The incident occurred in the 800 block of North Main Street, around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday in Oshkosh.

Officers say that a woman was sitting in her vehicle when a 20-year-old man approached her and pulled out a gun, aiming it at her head.

After a ‘physical struggle’ the suspect hit the woman in the head with the gun and took off in her car.

No other information has been provided at this time.

